Nightly Opera Streams: March 30–April 5
Our third week of free streams offers a wide range of musical and theatrical flavors—from the infectious comedy of Il Barbiere di Siviglia to the searing drama of Macbeth. Check out the lineup and explore a variety of supplementary articles, podcasts, videos, and more.
Make a Gift to the Met’s Emergency Campaign
The coronavirus pandemic has had serious economic implications for the Met and we need your help. Please make a gift to support our emergency campaign today. Your contribution will make a critical difference.
Nightly Opera Streams: Upcoming Schedule
Each day while the house is dark, a different encore presentation from the company’s Live in HD series is being made available for free streaming. Learn more about the initiative and explore the upcoming schedule.
A Message to Our Audience
We regret to announce that the Met has canceled the remainder of the 2019–20 season, which was to have ended May 9, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.